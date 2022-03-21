Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,591,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,198,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370,237 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,355,192 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,434,618,000 after purchasing an additional 646,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 3.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,855,078 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,410,682,000 after purchasing an additional 849,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Visa by 11.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,190,566 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,165,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Visa by 41.8% during the third quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 19,939,311 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,441,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $219.11 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.67 and a 12-month high of $252.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 51.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 24.83%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total transaction of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,317 shares of company stock valued at $6,067,213. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

