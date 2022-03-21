VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.
NYSE:VMW opened at $115.31 on Monday. VMware has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.
In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)
VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.
