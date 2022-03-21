VMware (NYSE:VMW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.560-$1.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-$3.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.23 billion.VMware also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.970-$6.970 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VMW. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of VMware from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of VMware from $175.00 to $167.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, FBN Securities cut their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $115.31 on Monday. VMware has a 1-year low of $107.57 and a 1-year high of $172.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $122.05. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.69.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). VMware had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. VMware’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that VMware will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 6,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $782,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of VMware by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $453,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of VMware by 1,158.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 223,582 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $25,909,000 after purchasing an additional 205,816 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VMware Company Profile (Get Rating)

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.