Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Barclays in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 165 ($2.15) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.04) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($1.95) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($2.99) target price on Vodafone Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.15) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 169.38 ($2.20).

Shares of Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 128.08 ($1.67) on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 127.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.10. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 105 ($1.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 142.74 ($1.86). The firm has a market cap of £34.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

