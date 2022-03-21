Wealthfront Advisers LLC Acquires 5,483 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,812 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $8,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,971,267,000 after buying an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after purchasing an additional 445,437 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $49.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.56 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 33.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

Several analysts recently commented on CFG shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.50 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.62.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

