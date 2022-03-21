Wealthfront Advisers LLC Buys 391 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,507 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $3,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.79, for a total value of $674,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $14,424,416. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $570.44 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $601.64 and a 200-day moving average of $654.67. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $467.22 and a 1-year high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $33.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 30.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SIVB shares. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $985.00 to $935.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $787.29.

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

