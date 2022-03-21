Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 173,124 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 12,864 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AAL. Wolfe Research began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised American Airlines Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

AAL opened at $16.75 on Monday. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $26.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.51) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

