Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC reduced its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,746 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $6,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 361.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 961.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 33.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley cut Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.60.

NASDAQ ZION opened at $67.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.30. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $47.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 38.01%. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 3,029 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $213,938.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $152,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

