Wealthfront Advisers LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 34,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,214,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $150,767.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPG. Bank of America lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.78.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.56 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.35.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

