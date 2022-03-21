Wealthfront Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,794 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256,354 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,733,462,000 after purchasing an additional 119,239 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,155,541 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,032,000 after purchasing an additional 56,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,132,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $777,204,000 after purchasing an additional 183,464 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,461,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $524,144,000 after purchasing an additional 852,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 87.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,650,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,952 shares in the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Chairman Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $7,749,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.92, for a total transaction of $182,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,500 shares of company stock worth $16,907,476. 2.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.62.

CDNS stock opened at $158.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.11 and a 52 week high of $192.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $149.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $773.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.36 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.