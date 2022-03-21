Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $3.38 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,330 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,196,000 after purchasing an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after purchasing an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,526 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,329,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,941,000 after purchasing an additional 30,031 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,135,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,672,000 after purchasing an additional 106,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut Tyson Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Tyson Foods from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.22.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $87.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.88 and a 12-month high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 18.16%.

In related news, Director Noel W. White sold 50,305 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.21, for a total value of $4,990,759.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,050 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $484,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,181. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

