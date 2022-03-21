Wealthfront Advisers LLC Increases Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,230 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,061,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,568,000 after buying an additional 443,873 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 47,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 244,315 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 21,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 11,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $71.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $71.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.78 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,668 shares of company stock worth $9,671,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

