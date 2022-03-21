Wealthfront Advisers LLC Purchases 15,798 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,539 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,798 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $18,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,294,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,970,803,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,220 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after purchasing an additional 355,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after purchasing an additional 380,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,694,019 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,809,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247,212 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS opened at $140.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.28 and its 200 day moving average is $157.98. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $196.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $203.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.72.

Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.