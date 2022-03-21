Well Done LLC Lowers Stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Well Done LLC lowered its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,517 shares during the period. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 107.8% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after buying an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PHG. ING Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €36.00 ($39.56) to €35.00 ($38.46) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($46.15) to €32.50 ($35.71) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

PHG stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $30.94. 31,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,860. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. Koninklijke Philips has a 52-week low of $29.14 and a 52-week high of $61.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 9.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.31%.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.