Well Done LLC Purchases New Shares in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Well Done LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 313 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,654 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $410,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $23,531,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $3.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $585.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,649. The firm has a market cap of $229.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.63 and a 12-month high of $672.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $566.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $598.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.17%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TMO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.