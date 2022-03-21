Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$468,600.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDOGet Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,996.18.

WDO stock opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.09.

WDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

About Wesdome Gold Mines (Get Rating)

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

