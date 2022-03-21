Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells C$468,600.00 in Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 30,000 shares of Wesdome Gold Mines stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.62, for a total transaction of C$468,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$255,996.18.

WDO stock opened at C$15.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.66. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$7.91 and a 1 year high of C$16.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.23 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.09.

WDO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$13.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$13.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.84.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

