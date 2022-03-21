Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.33 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,175 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 371,566 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 26,003 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,276,000 after purchasing an additional 90,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,038 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

