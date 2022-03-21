Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Increases Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.04.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 29.6% over the last three years.
Shares of NYSE WIW opened at $12.33 on Monday. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $11.80 and a 1 year high of $13.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.07.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (Get Rating)
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
