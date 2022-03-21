Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.
Shares of MHF stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
