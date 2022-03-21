Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (MHF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 1st

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0198 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 5.3% over the last three years.

Shares of MHF stock opened at $7.16 on Monday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.34.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 8,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 454,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after buying an additional 13,872 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

