Whittier Trust Co. Buys 2,465 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 425.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 2.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 34.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 0.3% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 93.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAR opened at $73.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $85.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.87.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.12. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.29%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.67.

In other Darling Ingredients news, EVP John Bullock sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $56,901.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

