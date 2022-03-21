Whittier Trust Co. Has $224,000 Position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Open Text were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Open Text by 35.8% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,046 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Open Text by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Open Text during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Open Text by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Open Text from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Open Text from C$58.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $43.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.96. Open Text Co. has a 1 year low of $40.58 and a 1 year high of $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Rating) (TSE:OTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $876.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.00 million. Open Text had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Open Text Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.221 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.72%.

Open Text Corp. engages in the design, development, marketing and sales of enterprise information management software and solutions. It includes customer experience management (CEM), digital process automation, business network, and enterprise content management, discovery, security, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics solutions.

