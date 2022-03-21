Whittier Trust Co. Has $254,000 Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.85.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total transaction of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.09, for a total transaction of $4,881,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,719 shares of company stock valued at $18,459,090. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMP stock opened at $300.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.18 and a 12 month high of $332.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.30.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

