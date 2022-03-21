Whittier Trust Co. Has $370,000 Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Moderna by 71.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,103 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Moderna by 94.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,143 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $159,563,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 1,143.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,331,000 after acquiring an additional 402,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Moderna by 17,874.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 377,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,272,000 after acquiring an additional 375,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.30, for a total transaction of $3,709,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $2,378,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 206,513 shares of company stock valued at $39,487,921. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $178.93 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.34 and a 52-week high of $497.49. The stock has a market cap of $72.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $160.66 and a 200-day moving average of $261.31.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1163.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.93.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

