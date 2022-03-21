Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.

WVVI opened at $10.27 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares during the period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

