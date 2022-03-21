Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Willamette Valley Vineyards from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 26th.
WVVI opened at $10.27 on Friday. Willamette Valley Vineyards has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.64. The company has a market capitalization of $50.94 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 0.94.
Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile (Get Rating)
Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI)
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- 3 “Boring” Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
Receive News & Ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willamette Valley Vineyards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.