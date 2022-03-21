William Blair Comments on GoHealth, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOCO)

GoHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of GoHealth in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.13) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for GoHealth’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $449.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.61 million. GoHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.22% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GoHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut shares of GoHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of GoHealth from $4.50 to $1.75 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of GoHealth from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GoHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.64.

NASDAQ GOCO opened at $1.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.06. GoHealth has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $12.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its stake in shares of GoHealth by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of GoHealth in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 131,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of GoHealth by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 77,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares during the last quarter. 46.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

