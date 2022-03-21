Windsor Group LTD Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% in the fourth quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $58,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $226.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $222.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.59. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $199.50 and a 52 week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.