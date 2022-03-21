Windsor Group LTD Has $558,000 Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Windsor Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,007 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Stryker were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.5% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 8,787 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Stryker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.09.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $267.34 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $256.25 and its 200 day moving average is $262.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of $100.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $227.84 and a fifty-two week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 24.65%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.36%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

