Windsor Group LTD Lowers Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Windsor Group LTD reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 736.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 67.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Coca-Cola stock opened at $60.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $50.17 and a one year high of $63.02.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.88%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 17,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $1,108,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,010 shares of company stock worth $30,079,577 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

