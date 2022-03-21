Windsor Group LTD Makes New Investment in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Windsor Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMC. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently commented on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $179.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.86.
Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Research analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.91%.
Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile (Get Rating)
Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.
