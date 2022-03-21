Windsor Group LTD Takes Position in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY)

Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Zymergen by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new stake in shares of Zymergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 21,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total value of $103,434.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,459 shares of company stock worth $567,114 over the last three months.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. HSBC upgraded shares of Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZY opened at $3.43 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.12. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00.

Zymergen Inc designs, engineers, and optimizes microbes for industrial applications in United States, Asia, and Europe. The company has a platform that treats the genome as a search space, to identify genetic changes that improve the economics for its customers' bio-based products for a range of industries, including chemicals and materials, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals.

