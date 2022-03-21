WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WM Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $6.25 to $7.65 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of WM Technology from $21.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ MAPS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.88. 89 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,862. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $22.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in WM Technology during the second quarter worth $74,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in WM Technology by 822.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in WM Technology during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in WM Technology during the third quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

