Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,411,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.42. 2,584,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD)

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.