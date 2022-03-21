Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

WWD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Woodward in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded Woodward from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

Get Woodward alerts:

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 70,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $8,662,660.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,121,068.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,411,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,101,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodward by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WWD traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.42. 2,584,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $117.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.70. Woodward has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $130.75. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.25). Woodward had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 8.77%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.25%.

About Woodward (Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.