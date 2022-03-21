Woolworths Holdings Limited Plans Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:WLWHY)

Woolworths Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WLWHYGet Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.0372 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of WLWHY opened at $3.89 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.64. Woolworths has a 1-year low of $3.13 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Woolworths Company Profile (Get Rating)

Woolworths Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the provision of retail and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Woolworths Fashion, Beauty, and Home; Woolworths Food; Woolworths Financial Services; Woolworths Logistics; David Jones; Country Road Group; and Treasury.

