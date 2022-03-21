Your Advocates Ltd. LLP Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 151,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $8,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 1,417.5% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FNDX traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.30. 802,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,016,068. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $49.75 and a 52 week high of $60.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.99.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.