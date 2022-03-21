Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 70,598 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $49,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 74.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,122,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,583 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 85.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025,359 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 317.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $108,917,000 after acquiring an additional 677,400 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 331.5% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 599,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,324,000 after acquiring an additional 460,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 102.2% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 658,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,486,000 after acquiring an additional 332,587 shares during the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YUM stock opened at $121.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.26. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $139.85.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 23.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.68%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total transaction of $183,595.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cowen raised Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.41.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

