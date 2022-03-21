Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Halliburton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Halliburton posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Halliburton will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.98. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.87. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Halliburton.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HAL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $36.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,904,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,866,332. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $39.38. The company has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 2.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

In related news, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Richard sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607 in the last three months. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its position in Halliburton by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 12,020 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,432 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

