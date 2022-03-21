Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Will Post Earnings of -$1.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) to report ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.82) to ($1.65). Norwegian Cruise Line reported earnings of ($2.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will report full year earnings of ($1.65) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $2.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Norwegian Cruise Line.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 695.48% and a negative return on equity of 87.97%. The firm had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NCLH stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. 962,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,885,777. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $33.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.81.
Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.
