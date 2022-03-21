Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.63 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 39.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RC. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ready Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $90,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $795,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 398,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 6.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 7,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Ready Capital by 54.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.08. Ready Capital has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.14%.

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions, SBC Originations, SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing, and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

