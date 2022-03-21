Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ODP’s earnings. ODP reported earnings per share of $1.21 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ODP will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.69 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ODP.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. ODP had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. StockNews.com raised shares of ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of ODP in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

In other ODP news, EVP John Gannfors sold 4,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $198,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gerry P. Smith sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $1,413,522.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,976 shares of company stock worth $2,669,080 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $36,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 26.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,424 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ODP during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of ODP by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ODP opened at $46.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.19. ODP has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About ODP (Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It offers tools and resources to its clients to start, grow, and run their business. It operates through the following brands: Office Depot, OfficeMax, CompuCom, and Grabnd&Toy.

