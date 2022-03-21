Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WestRock (NYSE:WRK) to Announce $1.01 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.01 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WestRock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.07. WestRock reported earnings of $0.54 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 87%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that WestRock will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.32 to $4.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $5.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover WestRock.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WRK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in WestRock by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,032,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $311,945,000 after buying an additional 90,310 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in WestRock by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,557,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $290,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,647,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth about $262,710,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,892,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $261,401,000 after purchasing an additional 732,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of WestRock by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,865,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,642,000 after purchasing an additional 653,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WRK opened at $47.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 52 week low of $40.78 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day moving average is $46.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

About WestRock

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

