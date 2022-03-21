Zacks: Analysts Expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $746.23 Million

Equities analysts expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to report sales of $746.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for CAE’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $791.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $691.25 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full-year sales of $2.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $848.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.72 million. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. CAE’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAE shares. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised CAE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Desjardins decreased their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on CAE in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CAE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.50.

NYSE:CAE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.69. The company had a trading volume of 226,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.75, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. CAE has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 585,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,748,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in CAE by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in CAE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $448,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in CAE by 4,196.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182 shares during the period. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

