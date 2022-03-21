Zacks: Analysts Expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) to Announce $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for GoDaddy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.56. GoDaddy posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoDaddy will report full-year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for GoDaddy.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 805.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GDDY. StockNews.com lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

NYSE GDDY opened at $81.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.00. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $90.43.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $115,458.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,695 shares of company stock worth $1,862,247. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 5.9% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in GoDaddy by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 21,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

