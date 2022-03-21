Zacks: Analysts Expect Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.77 Million

Analysts predict that Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) will report sales of $24.77 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $25.23 million. Identiv posted sales of $22.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full-year sales of $131.38 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.90 million to $131.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $165.62 million, with estimates ranging from $159.80 million to $171.44 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $28.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.45 million. Identiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on INVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ INVE opened at $16.74 on Monday. Identiv has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The company has a market cap of $373.29 million, a PE ratio of -1,674.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.09.

In other news, Director Gary Kremen sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total value of $223,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Scarpulla bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.36 per share, with a total value of $99,840.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 116,875 shares of company stock valued at $1,771,864. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Identiv during the 4th quarter valued at $13,553,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the second quarter valued at about $4,657,000. Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Identiv during the third quarter valued at about $5,158,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Identiv by 493.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 170,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC grew its position in Identiv by 34.6% in the third quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 544,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,263,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

