Zacks: Analysts Expect Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.60 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.60 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Intrepid Potash’s earnings. Intrepid Potash posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 788.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will report full-year earnings of $7.03 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Intrepid Potash.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 92.42% and a return on equity of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intrepid Potash from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

In other Intrepid Potash news, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 11,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $658,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 114,917 shares of company stock worth $7,040,933 over the last ninety days. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Intrepid Potash by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 9,133 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 17,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 21,590.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after buying an additional 82,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPI traded up $14.92 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.04. 961,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,224. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.68. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 2.07.

Intrepid Potash announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $35.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

