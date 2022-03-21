Zacks: Analysts Expect Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.73 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) will report sales of $158.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $167.00 million. Pacira BioSciences posted sales of $119.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year sales of $738.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $711.92 million to $754.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $873.60 million, with estimates ranging from $816.00 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PCRX shares. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective (down from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

PCRX opened at $72.92 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $74.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.26 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 23,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $1,529,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,859 shares of company stock worth $3,164,951 over the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Pacira BioSciences during the first quarter worth $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 41.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

