Zacks: Analysts Expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $232.52 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stevanato Group Spa (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) to post $232.52 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $238.31 million and the lowest is $227.45 million. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported €0.13 ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of €0.10 ($0.11) by €0.03 ($0.03). The firm had revenue of €232.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €220.57 million. Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on STVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €24.69 ($27.13).

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STVN. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STVN traded down €0.40 ($0.44) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €17.36 ($19.08). 232,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,761. Stevanato Group has a one year low of €14.38 ($15.80) and a one year high of €29.18 ($32.07). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €16.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €21.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. is a provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. Stevanato Group S.p.A. is based in PIOMBINO DESE, Italy.

