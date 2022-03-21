Zacks: Analysts Expect United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.10 Billion

Equities analysts predict that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.10 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.93 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full year sales of $28.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $29.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.19 billion to $29.41 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover United Natural Foods.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

UNFI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $41.55. 1,188,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 638,312. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $30.61 and a 12-month high of $57.89.

About United Natural Foods (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

