Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.10 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) will report $100.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Century Casinos’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $97.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $103.10 million. Century Casinos reported sales of $72.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Century Casinos will report full-year sales of $446.23 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $443.10 million to $449.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $524.60 million, with estimates ranging from $464.20 million to $564.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Century Casinos.

Get Century Casinos alerts:

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.80 million. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CNTY. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Century Casinos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other Century Casinos news, CEO Erwin Et Al Haitzmann bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $84,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Century Casinos by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 21,842 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Century Casinos by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,913,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,311,000 after acquiring an additional 71,475 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Century Casinos during the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orchard Capital Managment LLC grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 946,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

CNTY traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.92. 940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.76 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.83. Century Casinos has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $16.44.

About Century Casinos (Get Rating)

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Century Casinos (CNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Century Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.