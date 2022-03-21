Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO) to Post -$0.38 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ION Geophysical Co. (NYSE:IO – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.38) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ION Geophysical’s earnings. ION Geophysical posted earnings of ($0.43) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ION Geophysical will report full year earnings of ($1.75) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.54) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ION Geophysical.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ION Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ION Geophysical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of ION Geophysical during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 45,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ION Geophysical by 708.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares in the last quarter. 17.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IO traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.96. 16,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,406,674. ION Geophysical has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.25.

ION Geophysical Corp. engages in the provision of geoscience technology, services, and solutions to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the E&P Technology and Services, and Operations Optimization segments. The E&P Technology and Services segment creates digital data assets and delivers services that improve decision-making, mitigate risk and maximize portfolio value for E&P companies.

