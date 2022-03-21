Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.55 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will announce $163.55 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $162.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.00 million. Kite Realty Group Trust reported sales of $69.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year sales of $662.95 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $658.29 million to $667.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $691.65 million, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $703.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.51). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 21.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Kite Realty Group Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.86.

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $523,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,549,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $665,358,000 after purchasing an additional 15,996,960 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 313.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,786,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,044,000 after acquiring an additional 11,213,604 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 153.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,479,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $250,028,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958,610 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,126.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,946,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,830,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,772,000 after buying an additional 1,917,550 shares during the period. 54.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KRG stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,720,064. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.38. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $18.37 and a 52 week high of $23.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -71.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -245.16%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.