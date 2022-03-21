Zacks: Brokerages Expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.51 Billion

Analysts expect Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) to post sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $7.83 billion. Moderna reported sales of $1.94 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 184%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $22.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $25.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.99 billion to $21.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Moderna.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $142,047.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,513 shares of company stock valued at $44,302,471. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,661,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,025,462,000 after buying an additional 772,313 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,774,999,000 after buying an additional 905,789 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,032,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,786,000 after buying an additional 272,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Moderna by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 5,022,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,532,000 after buying an additional 1,065,100 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MRNA stock traded up $10.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $178.93. 12,521,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,165,327. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna has a 12-month low of $117.34 and a 12-month high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

