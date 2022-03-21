Zacks: Brokerages Expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.23 Million

Equities research analysts expect NextNav Inc (NASDAQ:NN – Get Rating) to announce $1.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NextNav’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.50 million and the lowest is $950,000.00. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextNav will report full-year sales of $1.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 million to $2.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $24.00 million, with estimates ranging from $23.00 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for NextNav.

Get NextNav alerts:

Separately, R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of NextNav in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ NN opened at $7.89 on Monday. NextNav has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NN. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $78,415,000. Oak Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $50,728,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $4,380,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $1,735,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextNav in the fourth quarter worth $1,452,000.

About NextNav (Get Rating)

NextNav Inc provides GPS. The company is driving a whole new ecosystem for geolocation applications and services. NextNav Inc, formerly known as Spartacus Acquisition Corporation, is based in DULUTH, Ga.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextNav (NN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextNav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextNav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.